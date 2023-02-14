Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,350 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $452,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 707,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

