Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,359 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,056,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $567,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.20. The company had a trading volume of 508,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,641. The company has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

