Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €66.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.2 %

KBX traded up €0.76 ($0.82) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.22 ($67.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,565 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.71 and its 200-day moving average is €52.21. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 1 year high of €92.86 ($99.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

