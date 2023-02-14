Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

