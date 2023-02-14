Cronos Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $19.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00081573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

