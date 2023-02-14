Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $97.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

