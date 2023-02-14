CTS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

CTS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTS opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Activity

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

