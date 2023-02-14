CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) versus H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Critical Survey

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CTT – Correios De Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 CTT – Correios De Portugal $851.29 million 0.48 $19.04 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.