Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cue Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Cue Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 93,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,112. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $49,249.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,191,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 85,050 shares of company stock valued at $239,223 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

