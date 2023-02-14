Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 229,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 157,620 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 143,098 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 624,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

