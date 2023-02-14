CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.22. 1,068,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,532. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

