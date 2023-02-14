DA Davidson Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.35.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

