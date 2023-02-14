Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.94. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 198,503 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

