Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.94. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 198,503 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

