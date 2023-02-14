Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $2,097,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

HD traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $319.13. 968,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,483. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

