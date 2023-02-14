Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.85. 694,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 260.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $147.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.