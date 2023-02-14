Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $524,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

CHTR stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.10. 144,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.68 and its 200-day moving average is $378.24. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $615.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

