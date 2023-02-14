Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,610. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

