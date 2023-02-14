Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.75. 584,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

