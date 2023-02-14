Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. 520,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,727. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

