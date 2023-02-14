Dakota Wealth Management Sells 24,665 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 24,665 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 338,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,580. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

