Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$368,540.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

