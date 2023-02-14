DataHighway (DHX) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $107.32 million and $402,222.42 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00015037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,083,585 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.25752216 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $422,464.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

