Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.92 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

