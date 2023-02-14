De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.10

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.10 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 149042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.70 ($0.80).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The firm has a market cap of £128.21 million and a P/E ratio of 597.27.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

