Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 415.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

DBTX opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

