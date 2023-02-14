Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 415.70% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Decibel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
DBTX opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
