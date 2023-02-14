DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $918,234.24 and approximately $432.42 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00221098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00102847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,513 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.