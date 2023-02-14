Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $46.78

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.78, but opened at $48.46. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 877 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

