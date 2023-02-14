Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 291.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

