Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in January

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,734.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

WILLF remained flat at $31.43 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Featured Stories

