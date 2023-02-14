Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 191.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Denny’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

