Dero Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00019563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $57.54 million and approximately $127,734.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,133.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00431144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00095020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00712298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00567885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,288,893 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.