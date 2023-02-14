Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,034,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

