district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.29 Million

district0x (DNT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, district0x has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and $8.56 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

