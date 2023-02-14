DNB Markets Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SFL Stock Performance
SFL opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SFL
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFL (SFL)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.