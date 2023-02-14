DNB Markets Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SFL

About SFL

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.