Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on D. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
