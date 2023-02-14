Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on D. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.