DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $72.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.
DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.
DoorDash Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
