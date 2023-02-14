DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

DBL opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

