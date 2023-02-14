DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
DBL opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
