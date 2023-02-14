Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DYNDF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $16.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

