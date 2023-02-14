Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

DYN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,368. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

