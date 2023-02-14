DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DZS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DZS Price Performance

DZSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DZS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

DZSI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Stories

