EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,631.54

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $7,631.54 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00430405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01018043 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.