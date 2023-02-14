EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0105

EAC (EAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $5,347.45 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01018043 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

