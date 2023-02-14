EAC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,631.54 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. EAC has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $7,631.54 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00430405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01018043 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

