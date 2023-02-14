Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

EBMT opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

