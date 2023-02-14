Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,615. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

