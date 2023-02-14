Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ EML opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
