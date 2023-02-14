Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EML opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

