eCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.46 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $628.18 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,777.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00569175 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00185687 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00047889 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000896 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,307,254,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.