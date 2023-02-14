Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

