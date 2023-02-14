Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TEAF opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

