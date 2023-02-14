Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $186.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $215,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

